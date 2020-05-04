#FSLogix release 2004 (2.9.7349.30108) is now generally available! Release notes and download https://social.msdn.microsoft.com/Forums/en-US/e82cb114-2459-4a99-bcbf-50b7d314b5b9/release-notes-for-fslogix-apps-release-2004-29734930108?forum=FSLogix
Changes:
- OneDrive File Icon may not be updated in certain circumstances, as an example, a file icon may not change from ‘in process’ to ‘cloud’. This issue is RESOLVED. Internal ID# 20804166
- CheckLocationsForCreate setting has been deprecated. Internal ID# 23030228
- Cloud Cache significant performance degradation in multi-session environments during login. This issue is related to certain scenarios where single-threading would impact logins. This issue is RESOLVED. Internal ID# 23250997
- FRX Tray Tool does not support environment variables in the log path. This item is RESOLVED. Internal ID# 23427788
- Cloud Cache, in rare circumstances results in a deadlock with cldflt. This issue is RESOLVED. Internal ID# 23568222.
- FRX Tray Tool would occasionaly show ‘Unknown status’. This issue is RESOLVED. Internal ID# 23594265.
- Search may re-index, when not needed, when using Skype and Outlook on the same system with Search enabled in FSLogix. This issue is RESOLVED. Internal ID# 23705869
- FSLogix Profile Container, on very rare occasions could create a deadlock in conjunction with DirNotify. This issue is RESOLVED. Internal ID# 23753376, 24397178.
- Cloud Cache provider lock file may become corrupt under certain circumstances. This item is RESOLVED. Internal ID# 23895669
- FSLogix Profile Container frxsvc Thread Crash could occur on a Windows 8.1 environment in specific scenarios. This issue is RESOLVED. Internal ID# 24102925
- FSLogix Apps (Profile Container or AppMasking) applications may not run if the associated application folders utilize a reparse point with a trailing ‘\’ in the folder path. This scenario is almost exclusively experienced in conjunction with AppV applications. This issue is RESOLVED. Internal ID# 24367762, 162876276
- FSLogix Profile Container blue screen issue in rare cases. This issue is RESOLVED. Internal ID# 162487865, 24427979.
- FSLogix Profile Container, in rare cases, may have corrupt profile containers, including in some cases with AppV. This issue is RESOLVED. Internal ID 24447257.
- FSLogix Profile Container has rare blue screen in frxdrvvt.sys. This issue is RESOLVED. Internal ID# 165081426, 24587348.
- FSLogix Profile Container has filesystem crash. This issue is RESOLVED. Internal ID# 24909169.
- FSLogix Profile Containers now prevents user multiple user login in multiple user session environments (e.g. Windows Server) if user is configured to use FSLogix, but FSLogix is not configured for multi-session. This is NEW BEHAVIOR as these logins have been allowed in previous versions Internal ID# 25377301.
- Cloud Cache configuration options extended to allow logins and logoffs to proceed, based on administrative settings, and with implications. This functionality is documented here (https://docs.microsoft.com/fslogix/cloud-cache-configuration-reference#cloud-cache-disk-registration-settings-overview). This is an ENHANCEMENT. Internal ID# 21158311, 22981317.
via Release notes for FSLogix Apps release 2004 (2.9.7349.30108)
Leave a Reply