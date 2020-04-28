Cost and scalability recommendations for Citrix CVAD on WVD

Michel Roth News

This great #Citrix article provides guidance for Citrix Virtual Applications and Desktops (CVAD) in Azure cloud with #WVD. It answers the following four key questions that impact Citrix architecture and design decisions:

  1. What is the most efficient instance series for hosting CVAD
  2. What is the most cost-effective instance type in the most efficient family
  3. What impact does the Machine Creation Services I/O (MCSIO) cache have?
  4. How does Windows 10 Multisession scalability compare to Windows Server OS?

via The scalability and economics of delivering Citrix Virtual App and Desktop services on Azure

,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © All rights reserved.