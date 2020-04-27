Options for Locking down Windows 10 Multi-Session and using OneDrive Sync Client with C: drive restrictions

The amazing James Rankin ( @james____rankin ) has written a very good – and long – article that discusses options for Locking down (#WVD) Windows 10 Multi-Session and using #OneDrive Sync Client with C: drive restrictions. Some of the lockdown item he explains:
1. Local drives in File Explorer
2. The Run command
3. The Explorer address bar
4. Internet Explorer address bar
5. Browsers allowing access to local filesystem
6. Connecting to \\localhost\c$
7. Connecting to loopback address
8. The command prompt
9. PowerShell
10. Drive mappings
11. Shell commands
12. Variables
13. The Start Menu search
14. Common dialog boxes
15. Copying executables into the user profile
16. The subst command
17. Create a shortcut
18. Write malicious dll to install directory outside of Program Files folders
19. Registry editing tools
20. Control Panel applets
21. Services configurations
22. WinX menu items
via Using OneDrive Sync Client with C: drive restrictions (and a bunch of handy security tips too) – JAMES-RANKIN.COM
