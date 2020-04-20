How to deploy a #WindowsVirtualDesktop host pool using Infrastructure as code from Azure DevOps

If you have come from an infrastructure background and always built servers, virtual machines etc. manually, then the thought of doing all that hard work via code does not always come naturally.

Building out a gold image was a time intensive process with lots of manual steps plus deploying that at scale needed tools like Citrix MCS, or tools within the Hypervisor or others.

But if you have done anything in the public cloud you will have heard of “Infrastructure as Code! This article is designed for traditional Infrastructure people to learn the basics – (genuinely the basics here – there is a lot more to learn) to deploy that infrastructure via code – repeatedly.

via Tom Hickling: How to deploy a Windows Virtual Desktop host pool using Infrastructure as code from Azure DevOps