A #WVD partner called Liquit has released a video of how they use ease a migration to #WVD. This video demonstrates the use of a smart icon in Liquit Workspace to start a local application.

The smart icon is updated to move away from using the application locally, to using the same application as a RemoteApp in WVD so IT can perform the migration from on-prem apps to WVD without impacting the end user.

via Fast Track to Microsoft WVD using Liquit smart icons – Liquit.com