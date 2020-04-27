WVD Spring update video demos

In the virtual event about the #WVD Spring update the the Microsoft team building the #WindowsVirtualDesktop product shared a lot of updates. The following 8 recordings are now available and highly recommended!
-
- Prepare your environment for Windows Virtual Desktop
- Deploy Windows Virtual Desktop using the new Azure Portal experience
- Best practices for profile management with FSLogix
- Modernize your image management strategy
- Optimizing your deployment
- Securing your deployment at scale
- Diagnostics in your Windows Virtual Desktop environment
- Deployment best practices for latency-sensitive workloads
Leave a Reply