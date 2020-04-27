Options for Locking down Windows 10 Multi-Session and using OneDrive Sync Client with C: drive restrictions

The amazing James Rankin ( @james____rankin ) has written a very good – and long – article that discusses options for Locking down (#WVD) Windows 10 Multi-Session and using #OneDrive Sync Client with C: drive restrictions. Some of the lockdown item he explains:

1. Local drives in File Explorer

2. The Run command

3. The Explorer address bar

4. Internet Explorer address bar

5. Browsers allowing access to local filesystem

6. Connecting to \\localhost\c$

7. Connecting to loopback address

8. The command prompt

9. PowerShell

10. Drive mappings

11. Shell commands

12. Variables

13. The Start Menu search

14. Common dialog boxes

15. Copying executables into the user profile

16. The subst command

17. Create a shortcut

18. Write malicious dll to install directory outside of Program Files folders

19. Registry editing tools

20. Control Panel applets

21. Services configurations

22. WinX menu items

via Using OneDrive Sync Client with C: drive restrictions (and a bunch of handy security tips too) – JAMES-RANKIN.COM