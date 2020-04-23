@MSAzureAcademy ( Dean Cefola ) has another great The Why and How of Ephemeral Disks in WVD

video, this time on the subject of Ephemeral OS disks.

Ephemeral OS disks are created on the local virtual machine (VM) storage and not saved to the remote Azure Storage. Ephemeral OS disks work well for stateless workloads, where applications are tolerant of individual VM failures, but are more affected by VM deployment time or reimaging the individual VM instances. With Ephemeral OS disk, you get lower read/write latency to the OS disk and faster VM reimage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GyXx5Er9jYo