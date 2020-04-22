Top methods to deploy a #WindowsVirtualDesktop #WVD Host Pool

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we are seeing a significant increase in working from home, as well as massive demand for new Windows Virtual Desktop host pools where organisations are increasing the infrastructure footprint in order to support these additional users.

You may well be being asked to either deploy new WVD host pools or more likely expand host pools that you already have.

We have a number of ways to deploy, expand and update WVD host pool, and this post simply brings those together into one place, to make it easy for you to make a choice of which one works best for you.

This article them in terms of simplicity to deploy

via Tom Hickling: What are the top methods to deploy a Windows Virtual Desktop Host Pool