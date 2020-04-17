Friday – April 24th, 2020 – 11:00 AM – 1:15 PM – PST there is Microsoft Techtalk about #WVD and the new features in the spring update.

It will show you how WVD will integrate into the Azure Portal as well as other new features in the WVD Spring release, Integration into other Azure services, our Partnership with #Citrix and #VMware and much more: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=v4j5cvGGr0GRqy180BHbR4X1PRz9to9Hp5Bo31rfJTFUMU5SNkZUSjdZVkxNVEpDUllPOEdKTklKVyQlQCN0PWcu