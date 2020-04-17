Microsoft Techtalk about #WVD and the new features in the spring update

Friday – April 24th, 2020 – 11:00 AM – 1:15 PM – PST there  is Microsoft Techtalk about #WVD and the new features in the spring update.

It will show you how WVD will integrate into the Azure Portal as well as other new features in the WVD Spring release, Integration into other Azure services, our Partnership with #Citrix  and #VMware and much more: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=v4j5cvGGr0GRqy180BHbR4X1PRz9to9Hp5Bo31rfJTFUMU5SNkZUSjdZVkxNVEpDUllPOEdKTklKVyQlQCN0PWcu

