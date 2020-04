Microsoft is introducing new display settings options for desktop connections on the Windows WVD Client. You can now go from using a single monitor to a subset of monitors to all your monitors – without disconnecting the session. Try the new insider build 1.2.940 of the #WVD client for #Windows now: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-server/remote/remote-desktop-services/clients/windowsdesktop-whatsnew via @sandeeppatnaik