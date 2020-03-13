Setting up Windows Virtual Desktop in Availability Zones

By default, the #WVD template deploys the session hosts in an availability set. This will spread the workload between different fault domains and update domains in a single Azure DC. This protects you from local failures such as top of rack switch outages, but doesn’t protect you from full DC outages (think flood, hurricane…). Availability Zones are different physical DCs in a single Azure region.

