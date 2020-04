@bramwolfs created a tool for RDS and WVD environments that notifies users about changes in the user experience. The tool supports both Remote Desktop Services (RDS) and Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). It is called the Connection Experience Indicator for RDS & WVD.

Learn more and download here: https://bramwolfs.com/2020/03/11/connection-experience-indicator-for-rds-wvd/